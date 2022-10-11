the Honorable Jonathan Pratt, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti, speaks during the Partnership Appreciation Day ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 10, 2022. The event included speeches about the power of cooperation from the military leaders of France, Djibouti and the U.S. Defense and State Departments. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Dallin Wrye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 04:19 Photo ID: 7575772 VIRIN: 221110-F-TK030-1178 Resolution: 4912x3275 Size: 343.66 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti, U.S. celebrate relationships with Partner Appreciation Day [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.