Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 8 of 9]

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, AFCENT command chief, visit the construction site of new enduring living facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Known as the “Brownstone Project,” the building plan aims to improve the quality of life on base by optimizing the number of personnel per room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:12
    Photo ID: 7571204
    VIRIN: 221211-F-AY340-077
    Resolution: 5291x3520
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Key Leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem
    386AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT