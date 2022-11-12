United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, AFCENT command chief, visit the construction site of new enduring living facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Known as the “Brownstone Project,” the building plan aims to improve the quality of life on base by optimizing the number of personnel per room. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7571204 VIRIN: 221211-F-AY340-077 Resolution: 5291x3520 Size: 10.21 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.