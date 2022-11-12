AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, is briefed by Senior Master Sgt. David A. Salanitri, Chief of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs unit, about his team’s efforts to showcase the wing’s mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Earlier this year, 386th AEW/PA hosted a media day where representatives from local and international news outlets were invited to Ali Al Salem to learn about the many ways the Air Force advances peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

