Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 4 of 9]

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    United States Air Force Master Sgt. Sara Hunter, a Task Force-99.M member from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, shows Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, AFCENT command chief, how to access mental health services via video conferencing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Task Force-99.M stood up in October of 2022 and utilizes innovative Airmen from all career fields to lead projects tackling a range of issues, including the well-being of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:12
    Photo ID: 7571200
    VIRIN: 221211-F-AY340-148
    Resolution: 3939x2621
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait
    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Key Leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem
    386AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT