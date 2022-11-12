AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Master Sgt. Sara Hunter, a Task Force-99.M member from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Group, shows Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, AFCENT command chief, how to access mental health services via video conferencing at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Task Force-99.M stood up in October of 2022 and utilizes innovative Airmen from all career fields to lead projects tackling a range of issues, including the well-being of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

