United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa D’Andrea of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. D’Andrea was recognized for her contributions to the “Brownstone Project,” the plan to build eight new and enduring dormitories at Ali Al Salem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7571198 VIRIN: 221211-F-AY340-091 Resolution: 2681x3574 Size: 3.98 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.