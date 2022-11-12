AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, coins Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa D’Andrea of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. D’Andrea was recognized for her contributions to the “Brownstone Project,” the plan to build eight new and enduring dormitories at Ali Al Salem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7571198
|VIRIN:
|221211-F-AY340-091
|Resolution:
|2681x3574
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
