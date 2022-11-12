AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, AFCENT command chief, tour Ali Al Salem Air Base with leaders of the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Throughout the tour, Grynkewich learned about various 386th Air Expeditionary Wing missions, including counter-unmanned aircraft systems operations, the construction of new, enduring living facilities, and the fostering of a culture of innovation through Task Force-99.M.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

Date Taken: 12.11.2022