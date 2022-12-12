Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 7 of 9]

    AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Bandar Salem Al-Muzayan, Kuwait Air Force acting command chief at the Kuwait Air Force Headquarters, Kuwait, December 12, 2022. Grynkewich met with Al-Muzayan to discuss the importance of the American and Kuwaiti partnership within the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Key Leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem
    386AEW

