AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Bandar Salem Al-Muzayan, Kuwait Air Force acting command chief at the Kuwait Air Force Headquarters, Kuwait, December 12, 2022. Grynkewich met with Al-Muzayan to discuss the importance of the American and Kuwaiti partnership within the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

