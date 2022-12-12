United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Bandar Salem Al-Muzayan, Kuwait Air Force acting command chief at the Kuwait Air Force Headquarters, Kuwait, December 12, 2022. Grynkewich met with Al-Muzayan to discuss the importance of the American and Kuwaiti partnership within the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7571203
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-AY340-196
|Resolution:
|2915x1939
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT