AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, visits Kuwait Towers in Kuwait City, December 11, 2022. Gen. Grynkewich took time to learn about the cultural landmark during his visit to the region to meet with key Kuwait Air Force leaders about opportunities for interoperability and strengthening the partnership between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

