AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, learns about one of the current projects of Task Force-99.M from Capt. Ana Smith of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Task Force-99.M is innovating ways to use consumer unmanned aerial systems to make the disposal of explosive ordnance safer for EOD personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

