United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, learns about one of the current projects of Task Force-99.M from Capt. Ana Smith of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Task Force-99.M is innovating ways to use consumer unmanned aerial systems to make the disposal of explosive ordnance safer for EOD personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7571202
|VIRIN:
|221211-F-AY340-128
|Resolution:
|5051x3361
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS
