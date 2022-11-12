AFCENT Commander Visits Kuwait

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, shakes hands with leaders of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, December 11, 2022. Grynkewich toured the base to learn about the various ways the wing is effectively executing the AFCENT mission to advance peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

