United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, deplane after landing an F-16D Barak fighter jet at Ramat David Airbase, Israel October 27, 2022. Gen. Bar said Gen. Grynkewich’s visit to Israel was an opportunity to reinforce the professional cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military, and that the connection between the two forces is a testimony to the brave and strong bond between the nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:01 Photo ID: 7570553 VIRIN: 221027-F-AY340-404 Resolution: 3571x5367 Size: 9.88 MB Location: IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.