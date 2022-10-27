AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, participate in a pre-flight briefing at Squadron 105, Ramat David Airbase, Israel October 27, 2022. Gen. Grynkewich flew in an IAF F-16D Barak fighter jet with Gen. Bar to observe the combat tactics of Barak pilots and to find opportunities for collaboration between them and their American counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

Date Taken: 10.27.2022
Location: IL