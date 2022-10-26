United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, meets with Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, October 26, 2022. Grynkewich met with Bar to discuss the strong and important partnership between the USAF and IAF in the AFCENT area of responsibility (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:00 Photo ID: 7570545 VIRIN: 221026-F-AY340-034 Resolution: 2426x1614 Size: 2.74 MB Location: IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.