AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

Three Israeli Air Force F-16D Barak fighter jets prepare to take-off at Ramat David Airbase, Israel October 27, 2022. During his key leader engagement with Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, observed and participated in various operational activities across multiple IAF bases and squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

Date Taken: 10.27.2022