    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 6 of 9]

    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

    ISRAEL

    10.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Three Israeli Air Force F-16D Barak fighter jets prepare to take-off at Ramat David Airbase, Israel October 27, 2022. During his key leader engagement with Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, observed and participated in various operational activities across multiple IAF bases and squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    IAF
    Key Leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    Israeli Air Force

