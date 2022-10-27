AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, and pilots from the IAF Squadron 105 Scorpions, prepare to fly IAF F-16D Barak fighter jets at Ramat David Airbase, Israel, October 27, 2022. Over its 71 years of operational activity, the Scorpion squadron performed countless operations and largely contributed to Israel's national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

