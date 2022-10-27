AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, gets fitted for a flight suit and oxygen mask by Israeli Air Force Airmen at Squadron 105, Ramat David Airbase, Israel, October 27, 2022. Grynkewich flew in an IAF F-16D Barak fighter jet alongside Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, to observe the combat tactics of Barak pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

