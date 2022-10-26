AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, are greeted by the Israeli Air Force Flight Academy Honor Guard at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, October 26, 2022. The Flight Academy trains aircrew to operate IAF aircraft, qualifying fighter, helicopter and transport pilots, and is considered to be one of the most prestigious courses in the Israel Defense Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

