Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 4 of 9]

    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

    ISRAEL

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and AFCENT personnel tour the 140th Golden Eagle Squadron at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, October 26, 2022. The Golden Eagle squadron houses and operates the F-35I Adir fighter jets and leads international collaborations with partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:00
    Photo ID: 7570548
    VIRIN: 221026-F-AY340-075
    Resolution: 5603x3728
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel
    AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    IAF
    Key Leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    Israeli Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT