AFCENT Commander Meets With IAF Commander In Israel

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Israel Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, IAF commander, complete a flight in an IAF F-16D Barak fighter jet at Ramat David Airbase, Israel, October 27, 2022. Grynkewich participated in the flight to observe how the Barak pilots could work with their American counterparts to promote peace and stability in the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

