Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 15 of 28]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221007-N-JO823-1139 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, prospective commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, shake hands after reading their official orders during a change of command ceremony in the Sea of Japan, Oct 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7455195
    VIRIN: 221007-N-JO823-1139
    Resolution: 3144x3224
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds change of command at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    CVN 76
    COC
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Change of Command
    Capt. Fred Goldhammer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT