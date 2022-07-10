USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

221007-N-JO823-1139 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, prospective commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, shake hands after reading their official orders during a change of command ceremony in the Sea of Japan, Oct 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

