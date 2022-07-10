221007-N-JO823-1139 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Daryle Cardone, left, prospective commanding officer of Ronald Reagan, shake hands after reading their official orders during a change of command ceremony in the Sea of Japan, Oct 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7455195
|VIRIN:
|221007-N-JO823-1139
|Resolution:
|3144x3224
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT