USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

221007-N-LI114-2087 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Wilmer Ramos, from Los Angeles, signals to a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, Detachment 5, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Location: SEA OF JAPAN