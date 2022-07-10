221007-N-LI114-2106 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) ) Lt. Lyle Tomaszewski, from Milan, Michigan, ‘shoots’ an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 17:54 Photo ID: 7455206 VIRIN: 221007-N-LI114-2106 Resolution: 6240x3153 Size: 871.11 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: MILAN, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.