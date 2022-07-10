221007-N-LI114-2037 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Sideboys and officers render honors to Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, as he departs the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after the ship’s change of command ceremony in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 17:54 Photo ID: 7455203 VIRIN: 221007-N-LI114-2037 Resolution: 7249x4209 Size: 771.86 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.