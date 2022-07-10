Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 27 of 28]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221007-N-LI114-2125 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 17:54
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    uss ronald reagan
    change of command

