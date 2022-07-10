Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 16 of 28]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221007-N-UF592-1040 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, Detachment 5, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7455196
    VIRIN: 221007-N-UF592-1040
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 861.04 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Side boys
    Arrival
    USS Ronald Reagan
    VADM
    Distinguished Visitors

