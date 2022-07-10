Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221007-N-LI114-2026 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 7, 2022) Capt. Fred Goldhammer shakes hands with Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), on the flight deck, in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 7. Goldhammer departed the ship after a change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Capt. Daryle Cardone as commanding officer. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts change of command ceremony at sea [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    uss ronald reagan
    change of command

