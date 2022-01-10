U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

Balsam Al-Ayoub, a representative of the Kuwait Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team and implementing partner, gives opening remarks during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Centered around a day of celebration and peace, Al-Ayoub helped organize dozens of volleyball players from the United States and Kuwait in an exhibition of women’s strength and empowerment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

