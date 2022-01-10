U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

James Holtsniderm, U.S. Embassy Kuwait Charge d'Affaires, cheers on volleyball players alongside senior leaders from Kuwait and the United States during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. This event was one example of the strong enduring partnership between Kuwait and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

