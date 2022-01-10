U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandi Sullivan, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger operations supervisor was one of six Airmen who volunteered from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait to take part in an all-female coalition volleyball team exhibition of women’s strength and empowerment at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Sullivan explains how the best part of the experience was the bonds that grew between U.S. and Kuwait teammates after each practice, “As time went on and going into our second practice, people were giving each other hugs. Even though it’s just a game, this day was really about a love for people, for peace and for each other.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 05:36 Photo ID: 7448299 VIRIN: 221001-F-DJ189-1433 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.56 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.