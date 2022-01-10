U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs craftsman, high fives her Kuwaiti teammate, who is also a member of the Kuwaiti Sport Club Women’s Volleyball Team, after a coin toss during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and Kuwait volleyball players came together to play in all-female coalition teams in an exhibition of women’s strength and empowerment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 05:36 Photo ID: 7448301 VIRIN: 221001-F-DJ189-1198 Resolution: 5160x3434 Size: 3.4 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.