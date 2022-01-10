Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 7 of 19]

    U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Kuwait Senior leaders, Soldiers, Airmen and Kuwait volleyball players pose for a photo at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Six teams from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and Kuwaiti players from the Kuwait Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team came together for a day centered around celebration and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    Coalition
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    386th AEW

