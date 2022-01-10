U.S. and Kuwait Senior leaders, Soldiers, Airmen and Kuwait volleyball players pose for a photo at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Six teams from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and Kuwaiti players from the Kuwait Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team came together for a day centered around celebration and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 05:37 Photo ID: 7448291 VIRIN: 221001-F-DJ189-1919 Resolution: 5701x3793 Size: 5.16 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.