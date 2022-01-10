U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

(From left) U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, U.S. Army Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, Area Support Group Kuwait commander, and James Holtsniderm, U.S. Embassy Kuwait Charge d'Affaires, visit during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. This event was one example of the strong enduring partnership between Kuwait and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW