U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and Kuwait volleyball players came together to play in all-female coalition teams in an exhibition of women’s strength and empowerment at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Six teams from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and Kuwaiti players from the Kuwait Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team came together for a day centered around celebration and peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 05:36
|Photo ID:
|7448297
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-DJ189-1619
|Resolution:
|5842x3887
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT