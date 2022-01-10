U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

James Holtsniderm, U.S. Embassy Kuwait Charge d'Affaires, poses for a group photo with U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Buehring, Camp Arifjan and the Kuwait Sports Club Women’s Volleyball Team who played in the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. Volleyball players from across the country came together to compete in all-female coalition teams in an exhibition of women’s strength and empowerment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

