U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Logan, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron passenger travel NCOIC, receives a medal from Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. A medal ceremony concluded the tournament, commemorating the hard work and teamwork between U.S. and Kuwait volleyball teams displayed during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

