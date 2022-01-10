U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Kuwait volleyball teams compete in exhibition games for International Day of Peace

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Logan, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron passenger travel NCOIC, receives a medal from Col. Daniel Santoro, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, during the International Day of Peace volleyball tournament at the Kuwait Sports Club, Kuwait, October 1, 2022. A medal ceremony concluded the tournament, commemorating the hard work and teamwork between U.S. and Kuwait volleyball teams displayed during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|10.01.2022
|10.04.2022 05:37
|7448289
|221001-F-DJ189-1952
|5119x3406
|4.03 MB
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|0
|0
