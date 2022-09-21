Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

An Airman from the 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspects the underbelly of a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022 Dozens of Airmen supported the Bomber Task Force mission which was intended to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, maintain and demonstrate readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7435750
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-VS137-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
