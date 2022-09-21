Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

    Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategic deterrence. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022
    Photo ID: 7435744
    VIRIN: 220921-F-VS137-1009
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. European Command
    USAFE
    B-52 Stratofortress
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Bomber Task Force Europe

