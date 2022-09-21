Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron que on the flightline prior to takeoff at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. The aircraft were part of a Bomber Task Forcewhich is the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers, that provide strategic military advantage to achieve national and combatant commander objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

