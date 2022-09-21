Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Jimenez, 23rd Aircraft Maintenance unit apprentice, adjusts a component on a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prior to departure at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Jimenez was part of a Bomber Task Force focused on detterring adversaries, assuring allies and partners, strengtheing interoperability, and maintaining and demonstrating readiness and lethality across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

