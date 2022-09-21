Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

A B-52 Stratofortress pilot sits in the cockpit prior to takeoff at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom , Sept. 21, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategic deterrence. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

