Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

Airmen from the 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspect the landing gear of a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of Airmen supported the Bomber Task Force missions which was intended to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, maintain and demonstrate readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

