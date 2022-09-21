Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford [Image 4 of 13]

    Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erik Jimenez, 23rd Aircraft Maintenance unit apprentice, adjusts a component on a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prior to departure at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Jimenez was part of a Bomber Task Force focused on detterring adversaries, assuring allies and partners, strengtheing interoperability and maintaining and demonstrating readiness and lethality across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    USAFE
    B-52 Stratofortress
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Bomber Task Force Europe

