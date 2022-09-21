Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron que on the flightline prior to takeoff at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. A Bomber Task Force is the global employment of U.S. strategice bombers, providing strategic military advantage to achehive national and combatant commander objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

