Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford

A B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, taxis on the runway prior to takeoff at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategic deterrence. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

