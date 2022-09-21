A B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, taxis on the runway prior to takeoff at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2022. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, they provide a critical role in strategic deterrence. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7435740
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-VS137-1014
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force concludes strategic mission at RAF Fairford [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
