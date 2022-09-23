Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, awards Division in the Spotlight (DITS) Wolverine of the Week to Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Roy Smith, from San Antonio, assigned to Ford’s air department, during a DITS uniform inspection for V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)

