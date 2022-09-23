Capt. Jeremy Shamblee, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) executive officer, greets Airman Ryan Newbill, from Elkhart, Indiana, assigned to Ford’s air department, during a Division in the Spotlight uniform inspection for the air department V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7433886
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-FP390-1124
|Resolution:
|4658x3106
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DITS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
