Information Systems Technician 1st Class Micah Wheeler, from Boulder City, Nevada, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, has his pulse and blood pressure taken at a physical health assessment rodeo in the hangar bay, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

