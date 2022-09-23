Cmdr. Matthew Mulcahey, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) prospective executive officer, returns a salute from Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joseph Overmann from Cedar Falls, Iowa, assigned to Ford’s air department, during a Division in the Spotlight uniform inspection for V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 10:00 Photo ID: 7433887 VIRIN: 220923-N-FP390-1130 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.74 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DITS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.