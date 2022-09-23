Cmdr. Matthew Mulcahey, the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) prospective executive officer, returns a salute from Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joseph Overmann from Cedar Falls, Iowa, assigned to Ford’s air department, during a Division in the Spotlight uniform inspection for V-3 division, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyrell Lovewine)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7433887
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-FP390-1130
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DITS [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT