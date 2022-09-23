Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Lively, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) medical department, draws blood from a patient during a physical health assessment rodeo in the hangar bay, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2022 10:00
|Photo ID:
|7433895
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-DN657-1036
|Resolution:
|3239x4858
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Physical health assessment [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
