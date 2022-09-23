Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical health assessment [Image 9 of 14]

    Physical health assessment

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Chief Information Systems Technician Caleb Korrell, from Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, has his blood drawn by Hospitalman Jaysean Sales, from Los Angeles, assigned to Ford’s medical department, during a physical health assessment rodeo in the hangar bay, Sept. 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and workups for a scheduled deployment this fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical health assessment [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

